Barca boss, Xavi, targets another Arsenal player after Aubameyang

Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez, is keen on signing Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes, according to Sport.

Gabriel joined the Gunners from Lille in a £27m deal in 2020, and has gone on to form a solid partnership alongside Ben White this season.

Barca are looking to bring in a left-footed central defender and are now exploring the possibility of a move for Gabriel.

It is believed Xavi is an admirer of Gabriel and the prospect of signing him this summer has already been discussed by Barcelona’s hierarchy.

The Catalan club would also be willing to offer players in exchange with the likes of Memphis Depay, midfielder Riqui Puig and goalkeeper Neto, available to go the other way.

