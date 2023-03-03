Barca beat Madrid in Copa del Rey semifinal first leg

Barcelona bounced back from back-to-back defeats to beat eternal rivals Real Madrid 1-0 in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg.

An Eder Militao own goal – off a shot from Frank Kessie, separated the sides at the Bernabeu despite the hosts having more possession and a number of half chances chances.

It is a welcome result for La Liga leaders Barca after they lost to Manchester United in the Europa League and Almeria over the weekend.

Xavi’s side defended deep after taking the lead and their discipline earned a narrow advantage to take into the second leg at the Nou Camp on April 5.

