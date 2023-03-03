Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Barca beat Madrid in Copa del Rey semifinal first leg

Sports

Barcelona bounced back from back-to-back defeats to beat eternal rivals Real Madrid 1-0 in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg.

An Eder Militao own goal – off a shot from Frank Kessie, separated the sides at the Bernabeu despite the hosts having more possession and a number of half chances chances.

It is a welcome result for La Liga leaders Barca after they lost to Manchester United in the Europa League and Almeria over the weekend.

Xavi’s side defended deep after taking the lead and their discipline earned a narrow advantage to take into the second leg at the Nou Camp on April 5.

Latest

Politics

Youths demand trial of Reps leader Doguwa

0
The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), has condemned...
Lifestyle

Gunmen threaten Messi, fire shots

0
Gunmen have threatened Paris Saint-Germain superstar, Lionel Messi and...
News

The era of French intervention in Africa is over – Macron

0
French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated Thursday that France harboured...
Politics

Atiku vows to challenge ‘flawed’ election

0
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

Youths demand trial of Reps leader Doguwa

0
The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), has condemned...
Lifestyle

Gunmen threaten Messi, fire shots

0
Gunmen have threatened Paris Saint-Germain superstar, Lionel Messi and...
News

The era of French intervention in Africa is over – Macron

0
French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated Thursday that France harboured...
Politics

Atiku vows to challenge ‘flawed’ election

0
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),...
News

US congratulates Tinubu on election, appeals for calm

0
The United States congratulated Nigeria on the election of...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Youths demand trial of Reps leader Doguwa

Emmanuel Offor -
The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), has condemned a member of the House of Representatives, Ado Doguwa for allegedly mobilising thugs who killed...
Read more

Gunmen threaten Messi, fire shots

Emmanuel Offor -
Gunmen have threatened Paris Saint-Germain superstar, Lionel Messi and opened fire at his family-owned supermarket in his hometown of Rosario in Argentina. Although the Argentina...
Read more

The era of French intervention in Africa is over – Macron

Emmanuel Offor -
French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated Thursday that France harboured no desire to return to past policies of interfering in Africa after he began a...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: