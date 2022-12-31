Search
Barbara Walters, Legendary Journalist, Dead at 93

Celebrity

Barbara Walters has died.

The legendary journalist’s death was confirmed by ABC confirmed on Friday.

“We were all influenced by Barbara Walters,” David Muir of ABC News said in his tribute to the legendary figure, who was the first woman that co-hosted both a morning and evening newscast. “She broke barriers behind the scenes and she broke news on-camera. She got people to say things they never would’ve said to another journalist.”

A bit about Walters, per Complex:

Walters made her on-air debut back in 1956 while working as a writer for CBS’ The Morning Show. She later worked on NBC’s Today Girl and was the first female co-host of Today. She also was a co-anchor on ABC’s Evening News in the 1970s. Perhaps most famously, Walters was on 20/20 and also created the popular ABC show The View.

She was 93.

