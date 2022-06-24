Barack Obama Grieves as U.S. Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade Case, Ending Constitutional Abortion Protection

American liberals, including Barack Obama, are in mourning; moments ago, the United States Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade case that resulted in the constitutional abortion protection for women in the country.

With conservative judges dominating the supreme court, the rule has been overturned, and this will see immediate banning of abortion rights in many states in the country.

Writing about this major setback of human rights and bodily autonomy, former President, Obama wrote: “Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues—attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans.”

See his post:

Across the country, states have already passed bills restricting choice. If you're looking for ways to respond, @PPFA, @USOWomen, and many other groups have been sounding the alarm on this issue for years—and will continue to be on the front lines of this fight. pic.twitter.com/PpXBEcbL2S — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 24, 2022

For more than a month, we’ve known this day was coming—but that doesn’t make it any less devastating. Here are my thoughts from when we first saw the draft ruling: https://t.co/aegHc7AoTm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 24, 2022

