Barack and Michelle Obama Unveil Their Official Portraits

Barack and Michelle Obama visited the White House on Wednesday for the unveiling of their official portraits.

This ceremony made it their first joint visit to the residence since Obama left office in 2017. And in attendance were President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and former staffers of the Obama administration.

Comlex notes that the portraits, painted by Robert McCurdy and Sharon Sprung, respectively, were commissioned by the White House Historical Association and will be displayed in the building for years to come.

“There are few people I have known with more integrity, more decency and more courage than Barack Obama,” Biden said during the ceremony. “Nothing could have prepared more for being president of the United States than being by your side for eight years.”

According to NPR, both portraits were based on photographs taken around the White House.

“These portraits have a special significance…it was important to find the right people to paint them,” the former president explained, adding, “When future generations walk these halls and look up at these portraits, I hope they get a better honest sense of who Michelle and I were. And I hope they leave with a deeper understanding that if we could make it here, maybe they can, too. They can do remarkable things, too.”

Watch the moment:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...