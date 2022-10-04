Barack and Michelle Obama Celebrate 30th Wedding Anniversary

Barack Obama and his wife Michelle are celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary.

The former president of the United States of America, took to his Instagram to post an anniversary message along with photos of himself and his Mrs.

Barack noted his awe at how his Miche looks exactly the same as 30 years ago and he doesn’t and added that he couldn’t have asked for a better life partner.

Michelle Obama also marked the occasion with an Instagram post, sharing a photo from their wedding day and another recent one.

