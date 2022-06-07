Banky W Wins PDP Ticket for Eti-Osa Again

Olubankole Wellington aka Banky W is headed to the polls for the 2023 elections as he has secured a win in the newly conducted Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) house of reps’ primaries.

The primaries had to be re-conducted on Monday, June 6, after the result previous result which saw the singer announced winner was riddled with inconsistencies.

Delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) delegates voted for their representative at the Federal House of Representatives for Eti-Osa local government and Banky W clinched the win with 24 votes against his contender, Barrister Sam Aiboni who managed to get only 5 votes.

Banky W announced his second win via his Instagram page and thanked the PDP, family, friends and supporters. Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the singer since his win.

