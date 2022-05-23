Banky W wins Eti-Osa PDP ticket

Popular musician-cum-politician, Banky W, has won the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to contest for the House of Representatives, Eti-Osa Federal Constituency seat in the 2023 elections.

Banky W polled 28 to defeat his opponent who got 3 votes.

An aide of the singer, Kennedy Salami, confirmed his victory, saying: “We have just concluded the elections and he has won.

“We secured the ticket for the House Representatives of Eti-Osa PDP. So, we’re moving on to the next. It was a landslide; we won 28 to 3 votes.”

This is not his first foray into politics. In 2019, Banky W contested the House of Representatives seat under the Modern Democratic Party (MDP), but lost to Ibrahim Obanikoro of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

His chances of victory are however greater this time considering the reach of the PDP.

