Banky W to Host His First Worship Concert on Youtube

It’s no news that Olubankole Wellington aka Banky W is now a minister at The Water Brooks Church so it comes as no surprise that he would do stuff along this line.

The singer and actor revealed that he will be hosting a worship service via his Youtube channel on Wednesday, December 1.

Banky W shared a clip of himself performing one of the songs that will be ministered at the service which is off his new EP, “The Bank Statements” as he shared the inspiration for it.

He stated that he had been at Stephen Chandler’s church when the first few words of the song , “My Destiny” came to him and tears rolled down his face.

The father one noted that despite feeling broken, unworthy and damaged, God didn’t let go of him. He finally decided to give up and hand the reins over and hasn’t remained the same.

Recall that sometime ago before the release of his first single, “Jo” of his new EP, Banky W had revealed that the direction of his music career would change to focus on singing for his lady and his Lord.

