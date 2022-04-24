Banky W Tackles Samklef Over Royalty Claims

Banky W has responded to Samklef over claims that he is being owed royalties by the EME co-founder.

The producer had taken to Twitter to ask that the aspiring politician pay him for his work on Wizkid’s ‘Superstar’ album which he produced.

This was after Banky W and Adesua Etomi’s interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu where he had revealed that he and Wizkid parted ways amicably.

Samklef had also alleged that Banky W yanked his name off the credit list as a composer on the hit song, ‘Pakurumo’

Well, Banky W is done being silent and has told Samklef to take up his royalties claims with SONY/ASCAP/BMI and his publishers as he has never controlled rights to the song.

The father of one also added that his name was never on the royalty split sheet and has never taken a dine of these royalties and never will.

