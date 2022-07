Olubankole Wellington aka Banky W is currently faraway in the United Kingdom for a development course.

The singer and aspiring politician shared photos from Oxford University where he is currently attending classes for the Desmond Tutu African Leadership Fellowship.

Banky W noted that he decided this was important in his quest to improve the society as improvement has to start with him.

He added that he will be back on the campaign trail soon after rounding up his course.

