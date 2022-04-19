Banky W Shares Life Threatening Experience with Armed Robbers of Blackbox Interview

Banky W and Adesua Etomi are the latest celebrity guests on Black Box Interview hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

The celebrity couple who appeared as the first ever double header episode spoke on a range of topics during their time on the show.

Banky W who is gunning for a seat in the Federal House of Representatives in the 2023 elections recounted a time when he was accosted by armed robbers on his way back from church and held hostage.

The singer revealed that after he was picked up and roughed up, the robbers drove with him in the car as they moved on to rob other motorists in the heart of Victoria Island.

Banky W disclosed that he was scared that men of the police force would come and just open fire on the car not knowing the robbers had a hostage with them.

He added that after the armed men were done with their operation, they decided to drop him off at Ajah and kill him there. He began to beg for his life and had to introduce himself a a musician and subsequently hold a mini concert for the robbers on the car with guns pointing at him.

