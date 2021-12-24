Banky W says last prayer to end 2021

Nigerian artiste Banky W has said his last prayer which he believes will take him into the new year 2022.

The ‘Ebute Metta’ crooner did this in another gospel record titled “My Destiny” recorded by Banky W featuring Brookstone and The Lagos Community Gospel Choir.

It’s taken from his new body of work Extended Play called “The Bank Statements”, which is a follow up after “R&BW” released in 2013.

Speaking about his new work on Thursday, the Wedding Party actor asked these four probing questions:

Have you streamed “My Destiny” yet? What about the whole “The Bank Statements” EP? What did you think? Or what are you waiting for?

The music album is produced by Cobhams Asuquo.

