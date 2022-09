Finally, the rest of the world now know what Zaiah Olusegun Wellington looks like after his dad Banky W, posted recent photos.

The singer and father of one who welcomed the toddler back in January 2021 with his wife, Adesua Etomi, posted beyond adorable photos of the tot on Instagram on Friday, September 16.

Banky W captioned the sweet shots, “My baby had our baby and he’s everything we prayed for… Hazaiah Olusegun ‘champ’ Wellington. God is good. Thank you Jesus. The End.

