Banky W Declares for Lagos State House of Representatives in 2023 Elections

Olubankole Wellington aka Banky W has declared his intention to contest a House of Representatives seat in the coming elections.

The singer and minister broke the news on Instagram and is looking to represent Eti-osa, Lagos come 2023 under the flagship of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Banky W who ran for the seat back in 2019 but lost to Obanikoro noted that a formal announcement will be made on Saturday, April 2 at the Luya Complex opposite Zenith Bank, Osapa London.

The hashtag for his campaign is #TalkandDo and has requested for the support of all and sundry.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...