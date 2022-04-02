Saturday, April 2, 2022
Banky W Declares for Lagos State House of Representatives in 2023 Elections

Olubankole Wellington aka Banky W has declared his intention to contest a House of Representatives seat in the coming elections.

The singer and minister broke the news on Instagram and is looking to represent Eti-osa, Lagos come 2023 under the flagship of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Banky W who ran for the seat back in 2019 but lost to Obanikoro noted that a formal announcement will be made on Saturday, April 2 at the Luya Complex opposite Zenith Bank, Osapa London.

The hashtag for his campaign is #TalkandDo and has requested for the support of all and sundry.

 

