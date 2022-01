Banky W Confesses Former Addiction to Pornography

Banky W shared a bit about his Ife before he became born again during a recent interview.

The singer and minister revealed that he struggled with pornograohy and promiscuity in the past.

In a recent interview with The Visibility Lunch Hour, the father of one stated that God helped him with his struggles.

“In the eyes of the world I was a successful artiste, but I still felt empty and wretched. There were things I was struggling with on a personal basis. Everything from promiscuity to pornography just, real things that people struggled with on a personal basis.

“This is now getting to areas where one feel that one is in bondage and one is trying to clean oneself. So you are just stuck in this place of feeling far from God, feeling separated from God. Feeling that I have made a little bit of money but I am still not happy.

Speaking further, he added;

“I have been fortunate to be able to do what I love for a living, for a long time. I am grateful for the small success we have experienced in music, in film, in other ventures. But there is what I like to call a God shaped void inside every man.Until you start to fill that void with God, you will find that you will come up short regardless of what success you have or how successful or happy you may seem.in the eyes of the world.

“There is an emptiness you feel when you are disconnected from that source. It is a purpose thing, not a pay thing. It’s a meaning thing not about money. That’s why you see some of this billionaires pass away on their own account,” he said.

