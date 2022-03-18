Banky W Chides Governor Over Resumption of Lekki Toll

Banky W has called out the Lagos State Government over what he termed a blatant disregard for Lagosians.

The Nollywood actor and singer, condemned the Lagos State Government for the proposed reopening of the Lekki toll gate.

Manned by the Lekki Concession Company, the tollgate was shut down following the alleged shooting of unarmed protesters by men of the Nigerian Army during the October 2020 #EndSARS protests.

However, LCC announced on Monday that tolling activities will resume at the gate on the first day of April.

Taking to Twitter,Banky W stated that the proposed reopening is unfair and demonstrates the Lagos State Government’s “serious lack of empathy.”

“The intended resumption of collections at the Lekki toll gate is yet another example of a serious lack of empathy by the Lagos State Govt.

“Life in Nigeria has been extremely difficult. All things being considered, the timing of this decision is just unfair,” he tweeted.

Wellington, on Thursday, also said the government was “exhibiting a blatant disregard – not just for the pain felt by all the young people who were hurt by the events of #EndSARS, but also the pain and difficulty being experienced by the majority of Lagosians just trying to survive in these difficult times.”

