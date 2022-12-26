Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Banky W and Adesua Etomi’s Son, Zaiah Endorses Parents’ PDA

Lifestyle

Adesua Etomi and her husband, Banky W are given to public display of affection and it looks like their son Zaiah has been indoctrinated too.

The beautiful couple posted a cute video of the family of three on their respective Instagram pages as they shared a Christmas message with their followers.

In the clip put up, Banky W was carrying his son in his arms as his wife, Adeusa joined the duo in a hug.

Acting his cute 23-month-old self, Zaiah pushed his parents faces together to allow them share a quick smooch.

 

