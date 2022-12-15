Banks to issue new notes today

The new N1000, N500 and N200 notes go into circulation today as the Commercial Banks have released the bills to their customers via over-the-counter payments.

The old notes will be phased out as legal tender by 31st January next year.

Three weeks ago, President Muhammadu Buhari unveiled the new bills at a weekly Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja.

In October, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele announced that apex bank would release re-designed naira notes by 15th December.

He explained that the redesigning of the Naira notes would help to curb counterfeit notes, and reduce ransom payments to terrorists and kidnappers.

The CBN boss said it was worrisome that 85 percent of the currency in circulation was being hoarded by Nigerians.

Emefiele said that the redesigning of the local currency would help to mop up the currency outside the banking sector, adding that out of about N3.3 trillion in circulation, close to N2.75 trillion were outside the banking sector.

Some commercial banks confirmed to The PUNCH that they received the new notes from the CBN a few of days ago, adding that the redesigned currency would be released to their customers effective Thursday.

“We got the funds (new notes) about two days ago. Our head office has dispatched the funds to various area offices across the country. My branch will pick up our allocation at a nearby area office. We will start releasing the new notes to our customers by Thursday”, according to a top official of a commercial bank.

However, some bank officials claimed the amount of the new notes was small.

According to them, most Over-the-Counter (OTC) payments would still be made using the old notes because the amount of the available new notes is small.

“The amount given to us is small compared to what we need. For example, what is available to my branch is less than N1 million. This is nothing compared to what we need. But I believe it will increase with time”, an official of FCMB in Lagos said.

Also, multiple banking sources said that they have started to reconfigure their ATMs to identify the new naira notes.

A top bank executive said: “Most of the banks have started reconfiguring their ATMs so that they can identify the new notes of N1000, N500 and N200″.

