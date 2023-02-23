Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Banks not shutting down services for elections – ACAMB

News

The Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB), the umbrella body of corporate and marketing communications professionals working in Nigeria’s banking sector, has debunked rumours trending on social media that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will shutdown banking services for five days between February 23 and 27 because of the general elections.

In a statement signed on Wednesday by its president, the association said that no Deposit Money Bank (DMB) or other institutions providing financial services in the country has received such a directive from the CBN.

Bolarinwa said, “Up until this moment, no Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) or other institutions providing financial services have received any directive or communication from the CBN to close the doors of their physical banking halls or shut their digital platforms and online banking channels against their customers because of elections.”

While urging Nigerians to avoid panic spending, Bolarinwa also noted that banks have put measures in place to ensure seamless financial transactions during the electioneering period.

“Customers who wish to carry out transfers or use electronic banking services will have unhindered access to these services before, during, and after the elections.

“ACAMB urges Nigerians not to panic and to also avoid uncontrolled spending as a result of the fake news about the alleged plan to shut down bank branches and all digital banking channels 

“Members of the public should discountenance the trending message maliciously concocted by its faceless authors to cause disaffection among the citizenry and the DMBs.

“ACAMB calls on Nigerians to be peaceful and orderly during the elections and wishes the nation successful conduct of free, fair and credible elections,” he added.

Latest

Politics

Obi to win election with 14.8m votes – Governance Index

0
The Labour Party (LP) presidential flagbearer, Peter Obi, and...
Politics

LP Senatorial candidate shot dead 48hrs before election

0
Candidate of the Labour Party in Saturday’s Enugu East...
News

Politicians planning to buy votes in kind – EFCC Chair

0
Bare days to the general elections, the Economic and...
Politics

2023: presidential candidates sign peace pact 3 days to polls

0
The presidential candidates of 18 political parties signed a...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

Obi to win election with 14.8m votes – Governance Index

0
The Labour Party (LP) presidential flagbearer, Peter Obi, and...
Politics

LP Senatorial candidate shot dead 48hrs before election

0
Candidate of the Labour Party in Saturday’s Enugu East...
News

Politicians planning to buy votes in kind – EFCC Chair

0
Bare days to the general elections, the Economic and...
Politics

2023: presidential candidates sign peace pact 3 days to polls

0
The presidential candidates of 18 political parties signed a...
Politics

Elections: NLC declares for Peter Obi

0
The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Obi to win election with 14.8m votes – Governance Index

Emmanuel Offor -
The Labour Party (LP) presidential flagbearer, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed have been projected to win this weekend’s presidential election...
Read more

LP Senatorial candidate shot dead 48hrs before election

Emmanuel Offor -
Candidate of the Labour Party in Saturday’s Enugu East Senatorial District election, Mr Oyibo Chukwu, has been killed 48 hours to the election. Chukwu was...
Read more

Politicians planning to buy votes in kind – EFCC Chair

Emmanuel Offor -
Bare days to the general elections, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says intelligence at its disposal has shown some politicians are planning...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: