Banks’ ATMs destroyed as protests rock Oyo, Edo Delta over naira scarcity

News

Another round of protests have broken out in several states across the country, including Oyo, Delta, and Edo, over the scarcity of the new N200, N500, N1,000 notes and rejection of the old naira bills.

This comes less than two weeks after residents of Ibadan, Oyo State took to the streets in protest against the hardship triggered by the naira notes swap and fuel price hike.

Violent demonstrations played out on Wednesday in Ibadan and Udu, near Warri, the commercial hub of Delta State.

The protests were in reaction to banks nationwide refusing the old currency in line with a position taken by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), although the Supreme Court had ruled that the apex bank’s February 10 deadline be suspended temporarily.

The position has since led to a standoff between the CBN and the governors of various states, including Kano, Ogun and Ondo, who challenged the apex bank and/or the banks in their respective states that continue to reject the old currency.

Arsenal star Thomas Partey is set to miss the Manchester City clash, according to reports. Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has not travelled with the squad...
The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu; and his running mate, Kashim Shettima Wednesday visited Governor Nyesom Wike at the...
Google has revealed that Nigeria is the top-ranked country that is actively hunting for pieces of information related to Valentine's Day on the web. This was disclosed by...
