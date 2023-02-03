Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Bank gave one Governor N500m new notes – El-Rufai

Politics

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has claimed that one of his fellow governors withdrew N500m in new Naira notes from an undisclosed bank despite the inability of Nigerians to get the cash.

This is coming amid the cash crunch across the country birthed by the scarcity of the redesigned Naira notes.

El-Rufai who spoke in an exclusive interview with BBC Hausa alleged that the N500m was given to the governor by the bank.

The Kaduna governor lamented that the 10-day extension given by the Central Bank of Nigeria for old notes to exit was not enough stressing that more time was needed.

“Yesterday, I was told that one of our governors got N500m in new notes from the bank. It was the bank that gave him.

“There is nowhere in the world that currency exchange doesn’t happen but they don’t give limited time such as this one for currency swap and definitely not close to elections”, he said.

Latest

Sports

Varane quits France national team

0
France and Manchester United centre-back Raphael Varane has announced...
News

Nigerian Army opens 2023 Direct Short Service Enlistment

0
The Nigerian Army (NA) has called for applications from...
Sports

Joshua to make ring return April 1

0
Heavyweight fighter Anthony Joshua is set to return to...
Politics

Supreme Court affirms Agbu Kefas as Taraba PDP Guber candidate

0
The Supreme Court on Friday in Abuja dismissed an...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Sports

Varane quits France national team

0
France and Manchester United centre-back Raphael Varane has announced...
News

Nigerian Army opens 2023 Direct Short Service Enlistment

0
The Nigerian Army (NA) has called for applications from...
Sports

Joshua to make ring return April 1

0
Heavyweight fighter Anthony Joshua is set to return to...
Politics

Supreme Court affirms Agbu Kefas as Taraba PDP Guber candidate

0
The Supreme Court on Friday in Abuja dismissed an...
News

Protests rock Ibadan over Naira scarcity, fuel price hike

0
Residents of Ibadan, Oyo State have flooded the streets...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Varane quits France national team

Emmanuel Offor -
France and Manchester United centre-back Raphael Varane has announced his retirement from international football. The 29-year-old, who won the World Cup in 2018, scored five...
Read more

Nigerian Army opens 2023 Direct Short Service Enlistment

Emmanuel Offor -
The Nigerian Army (NA) has called for applications from eligible citizens for commission into the Nigerian Army (NA) as Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC)...
Read more

Joshua to make ring return April 1

Emmanuel Offor -
Heavyweight fighter Anthony Joshua is set to return to the ring on 1 April at the O2 Arena in London, promoter Eddie Hearn has...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: