Friday, April 29, 2022
‘Banging your pots’ protest rocks Shanghai over Covid lockdown [Video]

Anger over Covid-19 restrictions is growing in Shanghai, with people protesting against a month-long lockdown and difficulties in obtaining provisions by banging on pots and pans in the evenings.

In a video filmed last night by a Reuters witness, audio of metallic objects being hit rapidly and continuously could be heard among apartment blocks.

A video shared on social media showed a woman warning people via a loud-hailer not to do so, saying such gestures were being encouraged by “outsiders”.

The Shanghai government has yet to respond to the development.

