Bandits strike again , abduct several travellers along Abuja-Kaduna highway

Bandits have attacked commuters along the Abuja-Kaduna highway on Tuesday and abducted an unspecified number of travellers.

The spokesman of the Kaduna Police Command Mohammed Jalige said the bandits had about 4: 20 pm blocked the Audu Ogbe portion of the Highway, near Katari village.

He said they intercepted some vehicles, and during the process, took some persons away to an unknown destination.

Jalige said the prompt response and arrival of security operatives attached to the highway, prevented the terrorists from abducting more travellers. The spokesman explained that the security operatives engaged the criminals in a gun duel and successfully repelled them from further attacks.

According to him, normalcy was immediately returned to the highway following the clearance operation, enabling motorists to continue their journey.

