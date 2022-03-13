Bandits sack over 205 communities in Kaduna

Bandits have sacked over 205 communities in Birnin Gwari and six local government areas of Southern Kaduna in the last one year.

Within the period under review, properties worth millions of naira and animals were destroyed and rustled respectively.

In separate interviews with newsmen on Saturday, while the chairman of the Birnin Gwari Emirate Progressives Union, Alhajji Salisu Haruna (BEPU) confirmed that 60 villages were sacked in 2021, the president of Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU), Jonathan Asake said 28 communities, including Kihoro-Libere, Bakin Kogi, Umiko, Magunguna and Idazo, had been sacked in Kajuru Local Government, with 33 communities, including Chikwale, Idum, Muruchi and Kwasau Legede displaced in Kachia.

According to him, 45 communities had been sacked in Chikun Local Government, eight were sacked in Kaura and nine in Kauru, while Zangon Kataf had 22 displaced villages.

He, however, said efforts had been made by some of the displaced persons to return to their communities, and cited examples with Idazo, Unguwan Shaba and Magunguna villages in Kajuru Local Government, where some residents returned to clear their farms.

Recall that recently, while receiving the quarterly security report, the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, called for the establishment of a theatre command to tackle the menace of banditry in the state.

