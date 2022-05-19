Bandits release Kaduna lecturer, hold driver, daughter

Bandits, on Tuesday night, released Dr. Rahmatu Abarshi, former Head of Department, Electrical and Electronics Engineering department, Kaduna Polytechnic.

However, her daughter, Ameerah, and her driver are still with the bandits.

On April 24, 2022, how bandits abducted the lecturer, her daughter and her driver while returning from Mariri community in Lere Local Government Area of the State.

She had gone to distribute clothes to IDPs as part of her “Barkindo Rahama Initiative”, when they were attacked by bandits, who later demanded N100 million ransom.

Abdallah Isma’il Abdallah, the Admin Officer of Barkindo Rahama Initiative, founded by Dr Abarshi, confirmed the release of the lecturer on Tuesday night but did not say the amount of ransom paid for her release.

He said after she regained freedom on Tuesday evening, she was taken to an undisclosed hospital for medical check up.

He said, “her daughter and the driver are still in captivity.”

