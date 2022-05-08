Bandits kill 48 in fresh Zamfara attack

No fewer than 48 persons have been reportedly killed in a deadly attack by armed bandits in three communities of Zamfara State.

The communities are Sabon Gari Damri, Damri and Kalahe in Bakura Local Government Area of the State

The Sole Administrator of Bakura Local Government, Aminu Suleiman confirmed the attack Saturday, saying the bandits, in their large number and riding on motorcycles, launched the raid via Sabon Gari Damri village around 2pm on Friday, ChannelsTV reports.

They reportedly killed nine people and then proceeded to Damri community where they killed four persons including a Police officer and personnel of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The outlaws also set ablaze a Hilux vehicle belonging to the Nigerian Police.

The bandits then killed eight persons in Kalahe community, a village between Sabon Gari Damri and Damri town

According to Suleiman, the bandits attacked a healthcare facility in Damri town and killed some patients who were receiving treatment in the hospital.

“The bandits in their large number were on motorcycles with three persons on each motorcycle first attacked Sabon Gari Damri and killed four people,” he said.

“Gradually they entered Damri town, burnt one Hilux vehicle belonging to the Nigerian Police, they killed one Police officer also and one Civil Defence officer.”

According to the Council Boss, the military engaged the bandits in Damri community in a fierce gun battle which forced the bandits to retreat back to Sabon Gari Damri and kill 26 persons.

“Military personnels entered the town and exchange fire and forced the bandits to move back to Sabon Gari Damri, after killing nine people at the village, they went back and killed about twenty-one people.”

Suleiman confirmed that a total of 48 people were killed during the attacks.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...