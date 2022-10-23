Bandits kill 2 passengers, abduct 3 in Katsina

Two passengers were on Saturday killed and three others were kidnapped after a team of bandits armed with sophisticated weapons attacked the Magamar Jibia border axis in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

An eyewitness (name withheld) told ChannelsTV that the bandits attacked the border community yesterday at about 9:15 pm.

He narrated that before a joint police and military personnel repelled them, the hoodlums already stopped two vehicles along the major road, killed two passengers, and kidnapped three others.

“Before the police and soldiers fought them off, they stopped two vehicles, killed two passengers and kidnapped three. This is the picture of one of the victims,” the source said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...