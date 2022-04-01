Bandits have declared war, kill them all – Presidency

The presidency has said the bloodthirsty bandits who are currently on rampage across the country, particularly the North, do not deserve to live, saying they should be killed.

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, who stated this in a statement on Friday while reacting to the attack on Abuja-Kaduna rail track, said the assailants have declared war.

According to him, despite what activists may say on abuse of the terrorists’ right to live, they should be sent to hell.

Adesina said, “I agree. Those who visit evil on the society do not deserve to live, no matter what some activists may say. They should be sent to hell, and I join the President to plead with our security agencies.

“Wipe them out. Kill them. Eliminate them. They have declared war against the country and its people. We are at war, yes we are. They do not deserve to live. They have lost their humanity. Wipe them out. Kill. Eliminate”.

This comes as the dastardly Abuja-Kaduna train attack, which claimed the lives of at least nine passengers, with scores injured, while others were abducted, has continued to gain attention from concerned Nigerians.

In his reaction, Kaduna State Governor, Gov. Nasir El-Rufa’i had on Thursday, called for the bombardment of all forests to eliminate all the criminal elements, saying that innocent people don’t live in the forest.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...