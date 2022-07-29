Bandits attack military checkpoint along Abuja-Kaduna highway

Bandits on Thursday evening reportedly engaged the military in a gun duel at a checkpoint in Zuma Rock Madalla, along the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

According to sources, the incident, which started around 8pm, led to a gridlock on the highway. It is not yet clear if there were any casualties.

The police and military authorities were not immediately available to respond to the incident.

This latest attack on a military installation comes days after bandits attacked a unit of the presidential brigade guards, killing at least three soldiers.

A statement from Defence Headquarters however said the terrorists responsible for the attack had been neutralized.

