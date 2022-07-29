Friday, July 29, 2022
HomeNews
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

Bandits attack military checkpoint along Abuja-Kaduna highway

Bandits on Thursday evening reportedly engaged the military in a gun duel at a checkpoint in Zuma Rock Madalla, along the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

According to sources, the incident, which started around 8pm, led to a gridlock on the highway. It is not yet clear if there were any casualties.

The police and military authorities were not immediately available to respond to the incident.

This latest attack on a military installation comes days after bandits attacked a unit of the presidential brigade guards, killing at least three soldiers.

A statement from Defence Headquarters however said the terrorists responsible for the attack had been neutralized.

Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: