Bandits abduct 50 wedding guests in Zamfara

Bandits on Saturday abducted no fewer than 50 wedding guests who are members of the GSM Communication Union travelling along the Sokoto-Zamfara road.

They were returning to Gusau after attending a wedding of their colleague in Sokoto State when the incident happened between Tureta-Bakura road around 6 PM on Saturday

The vehicles conveying the wedding guests were a Toyota coaster bus belonging to the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), a Gusau Local Government Secretariat staff vehicle and two other private vehicles.

Addressing newsmen at the Press Center in Gusau, Zamfara State capital, the State chairman of the Union, Alhaji Kabiru Garba Mukhtar, said that their members were attacked by the bandits when their vehicle developed a problem that forced them to park along the road.

The chairman explained that 20 out of the 50 kidnapped victims were lucky to have escaped from the bandits while he said the remaining 30 victims were still with the bandits.

He stated that the bandits used one of the victim’s handset to call them, informing them that 30 members of their members were in their den.

Alhaji Mukhtar urged the security agencies, state government and other relevant authorities to give the issue a serious attention as the union alone cannot handle the teething problem.

“The kidnapped victims are mainly youths who are the leaders of tomorrow, so we expect the security agencies and the state government to redouble their efforts for them to regain their freedom,” he added.

