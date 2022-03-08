Bamise’s Death: DSS arrests BRT Driver, 2 others

The driver of a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), which was boarded by the murdered 22-year-old fashion designer, Oluwabamise Ayanwole, has been arrested in Ogun State.

ChannelsTV, citing a credible source, said the suspect, who disappeared into thin air after the incident, was arrested by operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) in the Odogbolu area of the state.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Adekunle Ajisebutu, had told Channels Television that the police also arrested two persons linked to the driver.

“As soon as the report got to the police, investigation into the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of the lady was immediately initiated,” the police spokesman said.

“To ensure a speedy and diligent investigation, the Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, immediately directed the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti to take over the case.

“In the course of ongoing investigation, two suspects have been arrested and are currently helping in our investigation.

“While assuring that police detectives will continue to work assiduously to find the missing lady and bring her abductors to justice, the Command wishes to appeal to anyone with useful information that could help in our investigation to promptly give it to us for further necessary actions.”

According to the police spokesman, preliminary investigation revealed that the victim may have been pushed down from the bus while motion.

This is even as he stated that efforts are ongoing by the Lagos State Police Command to take over the suspect from the DSS.

Oluwabamise’s body was found along the Carter Bridge by Ogogoro Community and has been deposited in the mortuary.

The young lady went missing on Saturday, February 26, while returning to Ota from Ajah. She boarded a BRT bus with number 240257 going to Oshodi at about 7 p.m. at Chevron Bus-Stop.

Until her death, she worked as a fashion designer at Chevron Estate in Ajah, Lagos, but spent the weekends at Ota, Ogun state, with her sister.

