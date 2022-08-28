Bambam Vows to Make Her Marriage to Teddy A Work

Bamike Olawumi-Adenibuyan aka Bambam has vowed that her marriage to Temitope Adenibuyan aka Teddy A will work out.

The actress who met her and began dating her man during their time on the Big Brother Naija ‘See Gobe’ edition, spoke with Saturday Beats where she affirmed her marriage as ordained by God.

In her interview, BamBam noted that she cannot relate with celebs whose marriages have crashed. She said,

“I cannot relate. I don’t know what happens in another person’s yard but in my yard, it is mandatory (for my marriage to work). I have two daughters, and I cannot afford to fail them, except God says otherwise. It is God’s will for me to be in this marriage, and He is enabling us work it out, no matter what.”

She also spoke on her career as an actress and noted that she didn’t have her parents’ support when she was starting out.

“No, I did not (enjoy their support). They felt what I was doing was stupid; they said, ‘let life teach me a lesson’. But, when I participated in BBN and came out, I think the fact that I succeeded and I’m still succeeding is what got me some form of parental support.”

