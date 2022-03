Reality TV stars, Bambam and Teddy A have welcomed their second child together.

The actress and new mum took to her Instagram page to share the good news with a photo of the newborn’s legs in her hands.

Bambam disclosed that their latest addition, Akorede Maya Adenibuyan was born on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

Congratulations to the Big Brother Naija couple.

