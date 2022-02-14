Monday, February 14, 2022
Bambam And Teddy A Announce Pregnancy with Stunning Maternity Shoot

There’s another Big Brother Naija baby on the way as Bambam and Teddy A are expecting their second child together.

The couple who already share a daughter Zendaya, announced the news of their pregnancy with a stunning maternity shoot.

In the first set of photos, Bambam who looks to be far along was draped in bronze coloured satin fabric as she posed with her husband who completed the scene in his shade of brown ensemble.

In the second set of photos, Bambam struck yoga poses in a black unitard and dedicated the post to her unborn baby.

