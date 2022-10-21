Balenciaga Severs Ties With Kanye West

WWD is reporting that Balenciaga has now severed ties with Kanye West.

According to the outlet, this was confirmed by the parent company Kering which said that the French fashion house would no longer be working on projects with the rapper.

“Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist,” Kering said.

This comes days after Kanye West’s controversial comments on social media, including the anti-Semitic threats that got him locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

WWD adds that the image of the rapper, who opened Balenciaga’s summer 2023 show in Paris, has been removed from Balenciaga’s website.

