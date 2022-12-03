Balenciaga Creative Director Demna Apologizes for their Controversial Ad Campaigns

Demna has apologized for Balenciaga’s latest ad campaigns that have stirred major backlash on social media.

Recall that the drama started after they rolled out their new campaign that featured children as subjects holding teddy bear handbags in BDSM gear. The photos also included prop documents of a lawsuit related to child pornography.

The company took down the photos and apologized, and now Demna, the brand’s creative director, has personally apologized for the images.

“I want to personally apologize for the wrong artistic choice of concept for the gifting campaign with the kids and I take my responsibility,” he said a statement posted on his personal Instagram account on Friday. “It was inappropriate to have kids promote objects that had nothing to do with them. As much as I would sometimes like to provoke a thought through my work, I would NEVER have an intention to do that with such an awful subject as child abuse that I condemn. Period.”

“I need to learn from this, listen and engage with child protection organizations to know how I can contribute and help on this terrible subject,” Demna’s statement continued. “I apologize to anyone offended by the visuals and Balenciaga has guaranteed that adequate measures will be taken not only to avoid similar mistakes in the future but also to take accountability in protecting child welfare in every way we can.”

See his post:

