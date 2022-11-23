Balenciaga apologizes and pulls ad campaign featuring children with bondage teddy bears

Balenciaga took to their Instagram to apologize for their latest ad campaign that featured children holding teddy bear bags accessorized with bondage gear.

The ad stirred heated reactions, with many people accusing the designer of sexualizing children.

Balenciaga under fire over 'creepy' ads of kids with 'bondage outfits' https://t.co/v1Tuf2J9PG pic.twitter.com/VHesAFgk2Q — New York Post (@nypost) November 21, 2022

In the statement, the luxury fashion brand said it had pulled the ads from all of its platforms. “We sincerely apologize for any offense our holiday campaign may have caused. Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign,” the statement said.

Also, a part of the advertisement featured an image of Balenciaga’s handbag laid atop a stack of documents. A close look shows that the documents refer to a Supreme Court ruling that upheld a law that criminalizes child sexual abuse images.

“We apologize for displaying unsettling documents in our campaign,” Balenciaga wrote, adding that it strongly condemns the “abuse of children in any form.”

See their posts:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...