Bald Headed BBNaija’s Tuoyo Ideh Debuts New Look

Tuoyo Ideh of Big Brother Naija “Pepper Dem” fame has drastically altered his looks such that he might be almost unrecognisable to some folks.

The reality TV star who sports a signature bald head is now sporting an actual hairline thanks to fellow BBN alum and hairdresser, Prince Nelson Nwerem.

Tuoyo showed off his new look via his Instagram page and even made sure to add a warning for future lovers regarding how they’ll deal with his head.

He has forewarned that no woman under any circumstance is to rub his head and make comments about taking his wig off as that has become out of bounds given his new hairstyle.

