Bald and Baddie: See All the Ways DJ Cuppy is Rocking Her New Year

DJ Cuppy is giving life to the popular saying that a woman who cuts her hair is about to change the world and we’re here for it!

The Oxford University graduate student a d disc jockey who is now sporting a pink buzz cut after shaving off her hair has been rocking rocking her new look to perfection.

Going on with her bad self, the self proclaimed #BaldBaddie has been taking more fashion risks, working the hair as an essential part of her overall look and she hasn’t missed a beat.

From her signature pink gear, to monochromes and neutrals, DJ Cuppy’s new hair has given life to a more vivacious personality that we love on her.

