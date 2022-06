LeBron James might just find himself sleeping on the sofa after a little game he played with his Mrs.

The billionaire athlete shared a cute video from a Tiktok challenge on his Instagram page, and Savannah was the butt of the joke.

LeBron posted a clip of his wife all glammed up and posing and another of her in bed with the background sound track.

The background voice noted that “I love a girl who can slat one day and look homeless the next. Balance Baby.

