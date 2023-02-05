Search
Bafarawa blasts El-Rufai, says outcome of presidential election will ‘shock’ him

Politics

A former Sokoto State Governor, Attahiru Bafarawa has said the outcome of the presidential election would shock Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State.

Bafarawa was reacting to El-Rufai’s claim that the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu would win the February elections.

El-Rufai had said Tinubu would become Nigeria’s next president despite some elements in the Presidential Villa working against his success.

The governor said these elements are aggrieved that Tinubu emerged as the APC flag bearer.

Reacting, Bafarawa said El-Rufai can’t assume that Nigerians would vote for Tinubu.

Speaking with BBC Hausa Service, Bafarawa said El-Rufai’s comment was disrespectful to the North and Nigerians.

“Also, he came out and was proudly saying that Tinubu will win the election whether people like it or not. Who told him that the whole of the north are supporting the APC?

“It’s just his opinion. Therefore, he has no right to boast with the north because everyone has their own candidates.

“We will surprise them; we will show them that this country belongs to nobody, likewise the north,” he said.

