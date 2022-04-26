Bad Bunny to Play El Muerto in First Live-Action Marvel Movie With Latino Lead

Bad Bunny is making big stride into the movie world.

The singer whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio has been tapped to star as El Muerto in an upcoming standalone Spider-Man spin-off Marvel movie from Sony.

Deadline reports that the character is a wrestler with superpowers that he inherited from his family through a mask. It will mark the first live-action Marvel film with a lead Latino superhero.

Reacting to this news per IndieWire, Bad Bunny said: “This opportunity to bring El Muerto to life, it’s amazing. It’s incredible. I love wrestling, I grew up watching wrestling and now I’m a wrestler … I think it’s the perfect role for me. It will be epic, I’m sure.”

El Muerto is scheduled to arrive in theaters on January 12, 2024.

