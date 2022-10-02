Bad Bunny Has Been Honoured With His Own Day in Los Angeles

Congratulations to Bad Bunny! The singer has been given his own day in Los Angeles.

Per Complex, the L.A. City Council declared that October 1 will now be “Bad Bunny Day,” and this makes it the second city in the United States to honor him with his own day, the first being Boston.

“The City of L.A.’s population is 50 percent Latino, one of the largest Latino populations in the world outside Latin American countries,” City Councilman Kevin de León told the media. “Bad Bunny’s cultural impact will have a tremendous and positive influence on future generations and will redefine Latino culture in Los Angeles and beyond for years to come.”

Bad Bunny was presented with a certificate ahead of his Saturday show.

