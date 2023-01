Adekunle Gold is finally living in the reality of his long term prayers as he just got himself a brand new Range Rover.

The singer and father of one who has the popular line, “Baba God e mi na Fe was range o,” has finally received an answer to that prayer.

Taking to his Instagram page, Adekunle Gold showed off the black luxurious vehicle as he posed beside it. He captioned the image,

“#babaGodeminafewarange”

