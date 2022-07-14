Thursday, July 14, 2022
Baba Ijesha Reportedly Sentenced to 16 Years in Prison for Sexually Assaulting a Minor

Journalist Sandra Ezekwesili and BBC are reporting that Baba Ijesha has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for sexually assaulting a minor.

Recall that the disgraced Nollywood actor, whose real name is Olanrewaju James was arriagned before the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja, where he claimed that his 15-year-old victim, the underaged Damilola Adekoya, was his former lover. He further claimed that Adekoya’s guardian, Princess, who exposed his crimes, was after him because he ended his relationship with her. You can read more about that report here.

Now he has been sentenced to 16 years in prison after pleading not guilty to six counts bordering on allegations of indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault, attempted sexual assault by penetration, and sexual assault by penetration.

See the report:

 

