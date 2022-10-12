B-Red Drops New Single, “FAKING IT”

B-Red dropped his latest track “FAKING IT” on all major platforms. The song is way different from what we normally expect from the Afrobeat star. The song made it to the Top 100 Nigeria Apple Music charts and is steadily climbing to the top 10.

B-Red in collaboration with his management Dotty Worldwide Entertainment and record label Davido Music Worldwide teamed up with hit maker ‘Napji’ to produced this hit

The song is already trending on most social media platforms and making its rounds in entertainment venues across Nigeria and the rest of Africa.

B-Red says that the track is about love, and heartbreak in a relationship.

When asked he said he expects the track to be on the Top 10 of the Apple Music chart and wanted his fans to keep streaming on any of the digital platforms available to them.

He has also dropped an 8 track EP with Boomplay titled “Good Music for Bad Days” which is also available on all digital platforms

From the information we gathered from his manager Dotty we should expect many more hits from the Nigerian singer in the coming months

The audio is out now on Youtube, to view click on the link below.

