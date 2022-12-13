B-red Adeleke Breaks Silence on Brother Sina Rambo’s Marital Woes

B-red has broken his silence on his brother, Adesina Adeleke aka Sina Rambo’s marital woes.

Recall that Sina’s wife, Dagmara Heidi Korth had called him out on Instagram, alleging abuse, amongst others and revealed she was quitting the marriage.

Well, B-red has made known his sentiments about the situation, taking to his Instagram stories to share his two cents.

Hours after Dagmara went on Instagram, the singer and son of the Osun State governor wrote,

“How can you be angry that someone is rich and comes from a wealthy family? (It does not make sense).”

