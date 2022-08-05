Friday, August 5, 2022
B.J. Novak Addresses Questions About Possible Revival of ‘The Office’

B.J. Novak has shared some thoughts on the questions about the possibility of a reboot of the American adaptation of the Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant BBC comedy, The Office.

The actor-producer shared this during a recent appearance on Deadline’s Crew Call podcast, noting that it is producer and director Greg Daniels who can make this decision.

“I think, I don’t know contractually but I know spiritually, it’s a Greg Daniels thing. Pure Greg Daniels,” Novak said. “I think everyone knows that he is the person who controls the rights to The Office—spiritually, creatively, the American Office. Again, I don’t know the law of it but we all know that it’s a Greg Daniels question.”

And he doesn’t think getting everyone back together for an Office revisit will be possible.

“Definitely you wouldn’t get everyone back together. I mean, that ship, I’m sure, has sailed,” Novak, who was a writer on the NBC hit and also starred as Ryan Howard, said. “I think it’s more about, is there anything to mine creatively that’s fresh? I just think it needs to be approached as an artistic decision not as a financial decision. And I worry that there’s so much financial pressure, understandably, to mine this precious metal in the ground called The Office reboot or spinoff or whatever. I worry because The Office originally was done for the opposite of money.”

See the full discussion here.

 

