Azman Air disowns Dangote’s Son-in-law Jamil, who defended Deborah Samuel’s murder

Azman airline has distanced their organisation from Jamil Abubakar, a member of the Dangote family, 24 hours after he justified the killing of Deborah Samuel by Islamic extremists.

Nigerians with the impression that Mr Abubakar was an Azman Air staff launched tirades against the company for employing the services of a perceived religious bigot.

Dissociating the airline from Mr Abubakar, Azman Air released a statement to inform Nigerians that the pilot had ceased to be their staff since 2019.

“PUBLIC NOTICE: Capt Jamil Abubakar is no longer a pilot @AzmanAir; his last flight with us was 22nd Dec 2019,” Azman Air said in a rebuttal tweet. “We refuse to take responsibility for a comment or view of a former staff. The general public should kindly take note.”

Ms Samuel, a 200 level Home-Economics student accused of blasphemy, had complained bitterly over the influx of religious broadcast messages shared to her department’s WhatsApp page.

Her complaints elicited the fury of fanatic coursemates and schoolmates who stoned her to death and set her lifeless body ablaze, triggering riots in the southwestern city.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...